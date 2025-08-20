Saving vegetable seeds for next year's garden

Saving seeds from plants like vegetables, fruit, and even flowers can help save money and preserve unique plant qualities, and make it easy to pass on heirloom plants to others.

But which plants should be used for saving seeds? Seeds from plants that have performed well during the hot, dry part of summer make good candidates.

Hybrid vs. heirlooms: Heirlooms are preferred for seed-saving purposes. Hybrid seeds may not be true to the parent plant.

Cleaning and storage: Remove debris from seeds and allow them to dry. Store them in paper envelopes and in a cool, dry place. Refrigeration works for most seeds, but monitor moisture on a regular basis.

