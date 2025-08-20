© 2025 KSMU Radio
K204FX 88.7 in Mountain Grove is currently off the air. We are working as quickly as possible to solve the problem. In the meantime, you can stream our signal at ksmu.org.
News
Growing the Ozarks

Saving vegetable seeds for next year's garden

By Kelly McGowan
Published August 20, 2025 at 9:45 AM CDT

In this episode, Kelly speaks with Ed Kucab, president of the Christian County Master Gardeners, about how to save vegetable and fruit seeds.

Saving seeds from plants like vegetables, fruit, and even flowers can help save money and preserve unique plant qualities, and make it easy to pass on heirloom plants to others.

But which plants should be used for saving seeds? Seeds from plants that have performed well during the hot, dry part of summer make good candidates.

Hybrid vs. heirlooms: Heirlooms are preferred for seed-saving purposes. Hybrid seeds may not be true to the parent plant.

Cleaning and storage: Remove debris from seeds and allow them to dry. Store them in paper envelopes and in a cool, dry place. Refrigeration works for most seeds, but monitor moisture on a regular basis.

Growing the Ozarks
Kelly McGowan
Kelly McGowan has been with University of Missouri Extension for 12 years and serves as a Field Specialist in Horticulture working with home gardeners and commercial fruit and vegetable producers in southwest Missouri. Areas of concentration include vegetable production, soil fertility, pollinator education, sustainable home landscapes, and serving as coordinator for local Master Gardener and Master Naturalist chapters. Research interests include elderberries, commercial lavender production, commercial garlic production, grafted tomato plant production, and cut flower production.
