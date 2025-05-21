As they rise in popularity, native plants have always been an important part of our ecosytem

Native plants are more popular than ever and they play a crucial part in our native ecosystem.

This month's guest is Sadia Blattert, a Master Gardeners of Greene County member and owner of Pollen to Petal Native Plants and Landscaping. She also oversees the native plantings at the Springfield Botanical Center.

Image by Lengyel_Art from Pixabay Purple Poppy Mallow

In this episode, Blattert shares information on two native plants to grow in yards and gardens: Missouri Evening Primrose (Oenothera biennis) and Purple Poppy Mallow (Callirhoe involucrate), including their growth habits and placement in the home landscape.

Upcoming Local Native Plant Sales:

