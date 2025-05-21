As they rise in popularity, native plants have always been an important part of our ecosytem
Host Kelly McGowan speaks with Sadia Blattert about using native plants in gardens and landscaping
Native plants are more popular than ever and they play a crucial part in our native ecosystem.
This month's guest is Sadia Blattert, a Master Gardeners of Greene County member and owner of Pollen to Petal Native Plants and Landscaping. She also oversees the native plantings at the Springfield Botanical Center.
In this episode, Blattert shares information on two native plants to grow in yards and gardens: Missouri Evening Primrose (Oenothera biennis) and Purple Poppy Mallow (Callirhoe involucrate), including their growth habits and placement in the home landscape.
Upcoming Local Native Plant Sales:
- Saturday, May 24: Ozark Soul Native Plants at Shoal Creek Conservation Center, 10 am - 2 pm
- Saturday, May 24: Ozark Soul Native Plants at Mother's Brewing Company, 2-6 pm
- Tuesday, May 27: Watershed Natives Nursery, 9 am - 1 pm
- Saturday, May 31: Watershed Natives Nursey, 10 am - 2 pm