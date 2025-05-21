© 2025 KSMU Radio
News
Growing the Ozarks

As they rise in popularity, native plants have always been an important part of our ecosytem

By Kelly McGowan
Published May 21, 2025 at 9:45 AM CDT
Host Kelly McGowan speaks with Sadia Blattert about using native plants in gardens and landscaping

Native plants are more popular than ever and they play a crucial part in our native ecosystem.

This month's guest is Sadia Blattert, a Master Gardeners of Greene County member and owner of Pollen to Petal Native Plants and Landscaping. She also oversees the native plantings at the Springfield Botanical Center.

In this episode, Blattert shares information on two native plants to grow in yards and gardens: Missouri Evening Primrose (Oenothera biennis) and Purple Poppy Mallow (Callirhoe involucrate), including their growth habits and placement in the home landscape.

Upcoming Local Native Plant Sales:

  • Saturday, May 24: Ozark Soul Native Plants at Shoal Creek Conservation Center, 10 am - 2 pm
  • Saturday, May 24: Ozark Soul Native Plants at Mother's Brewing Company, 2-6 pm
  • Tuesday, May 27: Watershed Natives Nursery, 9 am - 1 pm
  • Saturday, May 31: Watershed Natives Nursey, 10 am - 2 pm
Growing the Ozarks
Kelly McGowan
Kelly McGowan has been with University of Missouri Extension for 12 years and serves as a Field Specialist in Horticulture working with home gardeners and commercial fruit and vegetable producers in southwest Missouri. Areas of concentration include vegetable production, soil fertility, pollinator education, sustainable home landscapes, and serving as coordinator for local Master Gardener and Master Naturalist chapters. Research interests include elderberries, commercial lavender production, commercial garlic production, grafted tomato plant production, and cut flower production.
