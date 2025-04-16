Growing roses in the Ozarks

Roses can be a beautiful part of the home landscape, but sometimes they have a reputation of being difficult to grow.

When shopping for roses at the garden center, make sure to choose plants that have a solid green leaf color, free from spotting.

When planting container roses, make sure not to bury the graft union. This is usually easy to identify as a swollen area near the base of the plant. Bagged roses will need to be soaked in water before planting. Make sure to plant roses in full sun and water regularly. Winter protection and spring pruning are also important.

More information on growing roses can be found here or by calling the Master Gardeners of Greene County hotline at 417-874-2963.