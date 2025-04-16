© 2026 KSMU Radio
Growing roses in the Ozarks

By Kelly McGowan
Published April 16, 2025 at 9:45 AM CDT
A rose from the Rose Garden at the Springfield Botanical Gardens
Bill Aldrich, Master Gardeners of Greene County
A rose from the Rose Garden at the Springfield Botanical Gardens

Master Gardener Bill Aldrich shares tips on how to successfully grow roses this summer.

Roses can be a beautiful part of the home landscape, but sometimes they have a reputation of being difficult to grow.

When shopping for roses at the garden center, make sure to choose plants that have a solid green leaf color, free from spotting.

When planting container roses, make sure not to bury the graft union. This is usually easy to identify as a swollen area near the base of the plant. Bagged roses will need to be soaked in water before planting. Make sure to plant roses in full sun and water regularly. Winter protection and spring pruning are also important.

More information on growing roses can be found here or by calling the Master Gardeners of Greene County hotline at 417-874-2963.

Kelly McGowan
Kelly McGowan has been with University of Missouri Extension for 12 years and serves as a Field Specialist in Horticulture working with home gardeners and commercial fruit and vegetable producers in southwest Missouri. Areas of concentration include vegetable production, soil fertility, pollinator education, sustainable home landscapes, and serving as coordinator for local Master Gardener and Master Naturalist chapters. Research interests include elderberries, commercial lavender production, commercial garlic production, grafted tomato plant production, and cut flower production.
