© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Growing the Ozarks

Tips for growing tomatoes

By Kelly McGowan
Published July 16, 2025 at 9:45 AM CDT
John Burns, president of the Master Gardeners of Greene County, stands with his tomato plants
Courtesy of John Burns
John Burns, president of the Master Gardeners of Greene County, stands with his tomato plants

In this episode, Kelly speaks with John Burns about growing tomatoes - one of the top questions received by the MU Extension and the Master Gardeners of Greene County.

John Burns, president of the Master Gardeners of Greene County, offers tips for growing tomatoes at home.

  • Choose the right variety for you:
    • Determinate vs. indeterminate
    • Taste and characteristics
    • Climate
    • Seeds or plants?
  • Choose the right location and growing medium:
    • Tomato plants need 6-8 hours of sun per day
    • Consider the soil type and drainage, whether it's garden soil, soilless media, or even straw bales
  • Planting time and method:
    • Tomatoes are heat-loving plants. Wait until the second week of May to plant them when the soil temperature is 60 degrees.
    • Burns' method for planting is to dig a deep hole, mix 50-50 soil and fertilizer and make a six inch cone in the bottom of the hole. Fill the hole with soil to the top of the cone. Strip the leaves from the plant, leaving only three or four leaves at the top and plant the tomato in the remaining hole.
    • Balanced fertilizer is key. Tomatoes need a lot of phosphorus and potassium with 7 PH.
  • Growing:
    • Support the plant with a cage or fence
    • Prune the bottom leaves and suckers
    • Rotate location annually to avoid blight

For questions about growing tomatoes, call the Master Gardeners of Greene County Hotline at 417-874-2963 or visit their website.

The MU Extension also offers resources, including soil testing and the Garden Steward program.

Growing the Ozarks
Kelly McGowan
Kelly McGowan has been with University of Missouri Extension for 12 years and serves as a Field Specialist in Horticulture working with home gardeners and commercial fruit and vegetable producers in southwest Missouri. Areas of concentration include vegetable production, soil fertility, pollinator education, sustainable home landscapes, and serving as coordinator for local Master Gardener and Master Naturalist chapters. Research interests include elderberries, commercial lavender production, commercial garlic production, grafted tomato plant production, and cut flower production.
See stories by Kelly McGowan