Beware of Bradford pear trees

The Bradford pear (Pyrus calleryana), sometimes known as the Callery pear, first arrived in the U.S. landscape plant industry about 30 years ago. It was originally thought to be the perfect landscape tree. It was fast growing, had a nice shape, was a good size for the home landscape, had nice flowers in spring, and nice fall color.

It was also thought to be sterile, meaning the small inedible fruit it produced would not produce viable seeds. It was quickly discovered that the seeds were viable and would spread to nearby woodlands and become incredibly invasive. It is now on the Missouri Invasive Species list. The wild offspring of the Bradford pear are also thorny and can form an impenetrable thicket if not controlled.

In addition to being invasive, Bradford pears have no benefit to native pollinators and birds. The spring flowers have a less than desirable smell and the tree itself is very weak, frequently loosing limbs in storms, both in winter and summer. This can lead to costly clean-up and removal of damaged trees.

What can be done?

The Missouri Invasive Plant Council (MoIP), in partnership with Forest ReLeaf of Missouri, Forrest Keeling Nursery, and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), will host a Callery (Bradford) pear “buyback” program in locations around the state on April 22, 2025. Homeowners are invited to cut down one or more Callery pear trees and receive one free, non-invasive tree at this event. To be eligible for one free native tree, participants must register and submit a photo of their cut-down Callery pear. One free native tree will be provided to each registered participant at the selected location on the day of the event, April 22, from 3–6 p.m.

Registration is open from March 17 – April 17. Information on the program is available here: https://moinvasives.org/

For replacement trees, consider native options such as serviceberry (Amelanchier arborea), native fringetree (Chionanthus virginicus), Eastern Redbud (Cercis canadensis), dogwood (Cornus florida) and or even a native oak. Make sure to properly plant and care for these trees. Visit www.extension.missouri.edu for information on planting and tree care.

More information can also be obtained by contacting the Master Gardeners of Greene County gardening hotline at 417-874-2963.

