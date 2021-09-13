-
The City of West Plains is under a city-wide Boil Water Order due to a loss of disinfection of more than four hours.Any water used for washing dishes,…
The City of West Plains is waiving late fees for people having trouble paying their utility bills.Because of COVID-19, the City of West Plains says it’s…
Every day at school, Kenzie Warren, a sophomore at West Plains High School, sets her backpack down at one of the six rows of rectangular tables that line…
On a cold winter week in 1925, two babies were born in a hospital in West Plains, Missouri. They shared the same doctor and even the same first name. But…
Farmers in the Ozarks know how to grow and produce.But many farmers struggle with getting the word out to potential buyers that their food is available.In…
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Small Business Administration are in West Plains assisting citizens recovering from recent flooding.The…
West Plains’ residents displaced by weekend flooding experienced l a third night away from their homes Monday.On Saturday, the American Red Cross said…
Scores of people in West Plains are staying in a shelter operated by the American Red Cross after flash flooding forced 70 water rescues in Howell County…
The city of West Plains will soon offer one-gigabit broadband access to its major employers with plans for citywide service in the future.“We’re basically…
The city of West Plains voted a fourth time August 2 to continue a transportation sales tax of one-half of one percent. The 14-year-old tax, to construct,…