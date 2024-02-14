MSU-West Plains professor donates farm to the university

A donation by a professor at Missouri State University-West Plains will allow students to get more hands-on education in agriculture.

Linda Wulff-Risner, who teaches agriculture courses, donated her 40-acre farm, Risner Stables just south of West Plains, to the university. The site will be called the Wulff-Risner Agriculture Science Center.

The property includes two large stables, offices, a tack room, hay barn, storage and kennel areas as well as a 7200-square-foot indoor riding arena.

The vice chancellor of academic affairs, Michael Orf, said in a news release the donation will allow the university to consolidate all of its applied learning classes in one location, including animal and plant science. He said it will also allow the agriculture program to grow.

The university offers two associate degrees and seven certificate programs in agriculture-related fields. Orf said other programs are in the planning stages.

“Through this gift I hope to expand the ability of MSU-WP to continue educating agriculture students through hands-on learning and ‘sweat equity,’ ” Wulff-Risner said in a statement. “It has been my lifelong goal for my work and the property to be a positive part of the community and for agriculture students now and into the future. I hope this will lead to investment by area agri-businesses and individuals to grow the agriculture program at MSU-WP."