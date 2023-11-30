Purchase of Grizzly Lofts will allow MSU-West Plains residential students to be under 1 roof
Students will move into the building for the start of the spring semester.
The Missouri State University Board of Governors has approved the purchase of the Grizzly Lofts residence hall in West Plains at a cost of $4.5 million. And, at the start of the spring semester, all residential students will be housed there.
MSU-West Plains spokesperson Vickie Driskell said, currently, several of their students are living at the Grizzly House, a university-owned residence hall built in the late 1990s. Other residential students have been staying at a local motel.
She said the purchase of the Grizzly Lofts, which was once a shoe factory, will allow the university to expand its “student and residential life programs creating a more comprehensive on-campus student experience.”
The facility includes an on-site dining hall, which will be open to the public. Other amenities include a fitness center, computer lab, private and group study rooms, free internet access, a community room, laundry and a sand volleyball court. The building is equipped with security cameras and limited access entries.