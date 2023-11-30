Purchase of Grizzly Lofts will allow MSU-West Plains residential students to be under 1 roof

The Missouri State University Board of Governors has approved the purchase of the Grizzly Lofts residence hall in West Plains at a cost of $4.5 million. And, at the start of the spring semester, all residential students will be housed there.

MSU-West Plains spokesperson Vickie Driskell said, currently, several of their students are living at the Grizzly House, a university-owned residence hall built in the late 1990s. Other residential students have been staying at a local motel.

She said the purchase of the Grizzly Lofts, which was once a shoe factory, will allow the university to expand its “student and residential life programs creating a more comprehensive on-campus student experience.”

The facility includes an on-site dining hall, which will be open to the public. Other amenities include a fitness center, computer lab, private and group study rooms, free internet access, a community room, laundry and a sand volleyball court. The building is equipped with security cameras and limited access entries.