West Plains Council on the Arts to open 'Sky High — Eclipse and More' exhibit this Friday

KSMU | By Ben Verstraete
Published March 25, 2024 at 1:21 AM CDT
Gary Sanders
/
WPCA
In a WPCA press release, featured artist Gary Sanders called Astrophotography a way to "see the stars in a way they've never seen them before."

The exhibition will be located in the Civic Center gallery and run through May 4.

"Sky High — Eclipse and More" will feature 19 area artists’ representations of eclipses and the night sky.

WPCA will host a Meet the Artists event on April seventh from two to four p.m. as part of the “Party in the Path” eclipse celebration – West Plains is in the path of totality for the eclipse on April eighth.

More information on the WPCA website.
News West PlainsSolar Eclipse
