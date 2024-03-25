West Plains Council on the Arts to open 'Sky High — Eclipse and More' exhibit this Friday
The exhibition will be located in the Civic Center gallery and run through May 4.
"Sky High — Eclipse and More" will feature 19 area artists’ representations of eclipses and the night sky.
WPCA will host a Meet the Artists event on April seventh from two to four p.m. as part of the “Party in the Path” eclipse celebration – West Plains is in the path of totality for the eclipse on April eighth.
