A Talk to Remember in West Plains this weekend aims to raise awareness of suicide

An event in West Plains Friday night, September 6, aims to raise awareness of and unites those who have been impacted by suicide. Howell County, where West Plains is located, is among the Missouri counties with the highest suicide rates.

A Talk to Remember: Light a Flame for Suicide Prevention will feature panel speakers, a Remembrance Walk, a candle-lighting ceremony, food trucks and family-friendly activities. It’s hosted by the Howell County Suicide Prevention Network in collaboration with Community Partnership of the Ozarks.

Amanda Foster is a prevention specialist with CPO and a community organizer with the network in West Plains, and she’s led the planning of this year’s and last year’s events.

"We wanted there to be a community event, something that we could have for everybody to gather together at least once a year to, you know, connect with each other and to hear other people who have been through the same struggles," she said, "kind of let people know that they're not alone and to make it a less taboo subject to talk about because we really need to talk about it more."

She said, besides raising awareness, the event also serves to reduce stigma around suicide.

"There's a lot a lot of stigma associated with suicide, suicidal thoughts, with the loss of someone to suicide," said Foster, "and we want to change that. We want people to know that it's okay to talk about it. that we need to talk about it and that they're not going to be ridiculed or looked down upon negatively."

And she wants people to know that resources are available if they need them. A Talk to Remember will feature several resource tables.

The event will be held at the West Plains Civic Center, 110 St. Louis St., from 5:30 to 8 Friday. Anyone is welcome to attend.

Here's the schedule:

5:30 p.m. Welcome and introductions by Howell County Sheriff Brent Campbell

5:35 p.m. Panelist discussion/Q&A featuring individuals with personal/professional perspectives

6 p.m. Candle Lighting

6:15 p.m. Remembrance Walk

6:30-8 p.m. Food, games, socializing

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, call 988.

