West Plains, in the path of totality for the solar eclipse on Monday, gets ready to party

The path of totality for Monday’s solar eclipse includes parts of Missouri and Arkansas. One city that’s in that path is West Plains, and it’s taking full advantage of the situation.

A big celebration, Party in the Path, officially kicks off Friday night, April 5, although some events are already underway.

Melissa Wharton, tourism manager for the City of West Plains, is in charge of planning the event and has been working on it for three years.

“Everybody’s excited," she said. "It will have a major economic impact on our community. Also, our tourism department through the city is fully funded through our hotel/motel tax, so, you know, I'll probably see a spike in that for the month of April, which will be good.”

And she said several nonprofit organizations will benefit from the eclipse party in her city. For example, the Child Advocacy Center is charging admission to its Hot Air Balloon Glow on Sunday, April 7, which will include fireworks and a performance by the band, Ha Ha Tonka. The Kiwanis Club will host a pancake breakfast Saturday morning, April 6, and a 5K run Saturday will benefit the West Plains Schools’ Zizzer Cross Country and Track program. The nonprofit Yellow House Community Arts Center is also hosting events.

There are lots of other things planned as well. A Missouri State University astronomy professor will give a presentation, and astronomy students will set up telescopes. Someone is even offering “Total Eclipse of the Heart” weddings on the east lawn of the Civic Center.

"The Budweiser Clydesdales are here. They are being stabled on the east lawn of the Civic Center," she said, "and we've got a lot of art shows around town, a lot of different music."

A concert Friday night will feature 38 Special and the Ozark Mountain Daredevils. And a neon parade is set for Saturday night. Find a full list of events at explorewestplains.com.

Wharton said all West Plains hotels, motels and Airbnb sites are full, and some places in town are even turning their lawns into primitive camping sites and parking lots and charging a fee for people to stay and park there.