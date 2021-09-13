-
Last year, Missouri State University’s Tent Theatre was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This summer, it’s back with its 59th season, featuring…
A carefree summer fling causes romantic clashes, bodies pile up in an Agatha Christie classic and an imposter leads the FBI on a merry chase.That’s what…
The tent is up on the Missouri State University campus, which means one thing: it's time for Tent Theatre.In this month's episode of "Engaging the…
Underneath the big top, stars rise. It’s Tent Theatre time.Sarah Wiggin, artistic director for Tent Theatre and associate professor at Missouri State…
The College of Arts and Letters at Missouri State University partners with the Springfield community, region and state to bring arts education to young…
Each spring the tent goes up at Missouri State, sparking excitement for Tent Theatre. It’s been the breeding ground for amazing talent and continues to…
The department of theatre and dance at Missouri State University celebrates its 52nd season of Tent Theatre with a summer lineup featuring two musicals…