Missouri State Journal
Enjoy Tent Theatre's 60th Season

Published May 31, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT
Photographer
Kevin White
/
Missouri State University
A few performers in the 2021 Tent Theatre production of The 39 Steps.

Two shows scheduled in the summer, one in the fall to mark the John Goodman Amphitheatre opening.

With the theme of Dream Big! Missouri State University’s Tent Theatre will entertain audiences with three live shows for its 60th season this year. It kicks off June 22.

But the schedule will be different to celebrate the opening of the theatre’s new permanent structure, the John Goodman Amphitheatre.

Mark Templeton, managing director of theatre and dance at Missouri State, highlights what’s in store for Tent Theatre’s diamond jubilee season.

Read the full audio transcript

All shows start at 8 p.m. There are season and single, standard and premium tickets, as well as group rates (for 10 people or more).

For single tickets, prices range from $21-$35, while season tickets to all three shows cost between $53-$87.

You can buy tickets online, by phone, by mail or in person. Get more details on the Tent Theatre website.

