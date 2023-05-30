© 2023 KSMU Radio
Tent Theatre announces inaugural season in John Goodman Amphitheatre

By Adair Seifert
Published May 30, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT
Performers on stage at Tent Theatre's 2022 Crazy for You show.
Missouri State University
/
Actors on stage at a 2022 performance of "Crazy for You" put on by Missouri State University Tent Theatre.

Celebrate the 61st season of Missouri State University's signature summer theatre series with “Over the Top” entertainment.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

With the theme “Over the Top,” Tent Theatre audiences can expect a season full of exceptional talent and fun.

This will be the first full season taking place at the new John Goodman Amphitheatre, and the facility will bring exciting new elements to the productions.

Mark Templeton, managing director of theatre and dance at Missouri State University, is excited for audiences to experience Tent Theatre’s new home.

All shows start at 8 p.m. at the John Goodman Amphitheatre.

There are season and single, standard and premium tickets, as well as group rates.

Tickets are now on sale, and you can purchase:

  • Online
  • By phone — call Missouri State TIX at 417-836-7678 or toll free at 1-888-476-7849. 
  • By mail — Complete the season ticket order form and mail it with payment to Missouri State TIX, 901 S. National Ave., Springfield, MO 65897. 
  • In person – visit any Missouri State TIX box office. Box offices are in Great Southern Bank Arena and Craig Hall, and are open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 

Get more details on the Tent Theatre website.

Adair Seifert
Adair Seifert has worked at Missouri State University since 2022. She’s currently the content strategist in the Office of Strategic Communication. She is a content creator and social media manager and has a BS in communication studies from Evangel University.
