Tent Theatre announces inaugural season in John Goodman Amphitheatre

With the theme “Over the Top,” Tent Theatre audiences can expect a season full of exceptional talent and fun.

This will be the first full season taking place at the new John Goodman Amphitheatre, and the facility will bring exciting new elements to the productions.

Mark Templeton, managing director of theatre and dance at Missouri State University, is excited for audiences to experience Tent Theatre’s new home.

All shows start at 8 p.m. at the John Goodman Amphitheatre.

There are season and single, standard and premium tickets, as well as group rates.

Tickets are now on sale, and you can purchase:



Online.

By phone — call Missouri State TIX at 417-836-7678 or toll free at 1-888-476-7849.

By mail — Complete the season ticket order form and mail it with payment to Missouri State TIX, 901 S. National Ave., Springfield, MO 65897.

In person – visit any Missouri State TIX box office. Box offices are in Great Southern Bank Arena and Craig Hall, and are open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Get more details on the Tent Theatre website.

