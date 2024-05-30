© 2024 KSMU Radio
Tent Theatre announces show lineup for this summer

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published May 30, 2024 at 9:18 AM CDT
Missouri State University Tent Theatre site (photo taken May 30, 2024).
Michele Skalicky
Missouri State University Tent Theatre site (photo taken May 30, 2024).

There will be three shows at the John Goodman Amphitheatre in June and July.

Tent Theatre has announced its shows for this summer – the second full season in the John Goodman Amphitheatre at Missouri State University.

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” will run June 6-8 and 10-15. The musical traces King’s journey from the early days of her romantic and musical collaboration with Gerry Goffin to the 1971 release of her breakthrough solo album, “Tapestry,” and her first live concert performance at Carnegie Hall.

“Crimes of the Heart” will be offered June 21-22 and 24-29. In this Southern Gothic comedy, old resentments simmer and passions bubble up in the Magrath family kitchen in Mississippi where three sisters reunite for the first time in five years.

“Mystic Pizza” runs July 5-6 and 8-13. The production, set in the seaside town of Mystic, Connecticut, is a coming-of-age story set to a soundtrack of 1980s and 1990s megahits.

All of the shows start at 8 p.m.

MSU Theatre and Dance managing director, Mark Templeton, said there will be more premium seat options this year.

You can purchase season and single tickets, and group rates are available. Find out more at tenttheatre.missouristate.edu.
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
