Looking Back and Forging Ahead

The Judith Enyeart Reynolds College of Arts and Letters at Missouri State University is a destination campus for the arts.

The college has seven departments: Art and Design; Communication; English; Media, Journalism and Film; Modern and Classical Languages; Music; and Theatre and Dance. It also has five interdisciplinary programs: antiquities; electronic arts; global studies; linguistics; and musical theatre.

Dean Dr. Shawn Wahl from the college highlights some of its recent accomplishments and upcoming projects and activities.

