Missouri State Journal
Looking Back and Forging Ahead

Published January 18, 2022 at 9:45 AM CST
Kevin White
Missouri State University
Ongoing construction of the John Goodman Amphitheatre and Arts Park.

Reynolds College of Arts and Letters Dean Dr. Shawn Wahl shares some updates.

The Judith Enyeart Reynolds College of Arts and Letters at Missouri State University is a destination campus for the arts.

The college has seven departments: Art and Design; Communication; English; Media, Journalism and Film; Modern and Classical Languages; Music; and Theatre and Dance. It also has five interdisciplinary programs: antiquities; electronic arts; global studies; linguistics; and musical theatre.

Dean Dr. Shawn Wahl from the college highlights some of its recent accomplishments and upcoming projects and activities.

Missouri State JournalMissouri State UniversityReynolds College of Arts and LettersShawn WahlTent Theatre
Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the public relations specialist in the office of strategic communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
See stories by Emily Yeap
