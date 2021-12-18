Looking Back and Forging Ahead
Reynolds College of Arts and Letters Dean Dr. Shawn Wahl shares some updates.
The Judith Enyeart Reynolds College of Arts and Letters at Missouri State University is a destination campus for the arts.
The college has seven departments: Art and Design; Communication; English; Media, Journalism and Film; Modern and Classical Languages; Music; and Theatre and Dance. It also has five interdisciplinary programs: antiquities; electronic arts; global studies; linguistics; and musical theatre.
Dean Dr. Shawn Wahl from the college highlights some of its recent accomplishments and upcoming projects and activities.