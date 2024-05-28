Tent Theatre returns for 62nd season

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

Tent Theatre’s “Serving Up Smiles” theme promises a season of unique shows, restaurant-inspired fun and exceptional talent.

This summer marks the second full season in the John Goodman Amphitheatre. Audience members can expect three new shows, along with other treats. Shows include “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," "Crimes of the Heart" and "Mystic Pizza."

Tickets are now on sale, and you can purchase:



Online

By phone: Call Missouri State TIX at 417-836-7678 or toll free at 1-888-476-7849

By mail: Complete the season ticket order form and mail it with payment to Missouri State TIX, 901 S. National Ave., Springfield, MO 65897

In person: Visit any Missouri State TIX box office. Box offices are in Great Southern Bank Arena and Craig Hall, and are open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

