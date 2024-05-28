© 2024 KSMU Radio
KMSU is off the air in Mt. Grove (88.7FM) due to signal interference. We are working to restore coverage at the site. In the meantime, some Mt. Grove area listeners will be able to listen over the air to KSMU at 91.1 or KSMW at 90.3FM. Or stream KSMU anywhere from any device.
News
Missouri State Journal

Tent Theatre returns for 62nd season

By Adair Seifert
Published May 28, 2024 at 9:45 AM CDT
Performers on stage at Tent Theatre's 2023 performance of "The Prom."
Courtesy Missouri State University
Performers on stage at Tent Theatre's 2023 performance of "The Prom."

Tent Theatre audiences will get three new shows this summer, with a seasonal theme of "Serving Up Smiles."

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

Tent Theatre’s “Serving Up Smiles” theme promises a season of unique shows, restaurant-inspired fun and exceptional talent.

This summer marks the second full season in the John Goodman Amphitheatre. Audience members can expect three new shows, along with other treats. Shows include “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," "Crimes of the Heart" and "Mystic Pizza."

Tickets are now on sale, and you can purchase:

Read the full transcript.

Adair Seifert
Adair Seifert has worked at Missouri State University since 2022. She’s currently the content strategist in the Office of Strategic Communication. She is a content creator and social media manager and has a BS in communication studies from Evangel University.
