-
The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly changed lots of plans. Symphony orchestra concert seasons, for one.“Everybody in society is navigating uncharted…
-
The April concert in the Springfield Symphony Orchestra's 2019-2020 season, "Great American Road Trip," was scheduled for Saturday, April 18. It has, of…
-
The Springfield Symphony Orchestra has cancelled their March 28 concert, "The Civil War In Missouri," at Hammons Hall. According to a press release issued…
-
It's just part of the job. Violinist Yevgeny Kutik, the guest soloist with the Springfield Symphony this weekend, has done about 16 radio interviews…
-
Messiah Project will present Scripture elaborated in song at the 8th annual "Heritage of Hymns" concert Saturday Oct. 17 at 7:00pm (with an organ prelude…
-
When you’re the Music Director of a symphony orchestra, the job doesn’t consist merely of a few rehearsals followed by a 2-hour concert once a month. And…