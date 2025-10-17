Arts News October 17, 2025
Queen City Shakespeare mixes beer and the Bard with “Shakespeare on Tap,” a unique take on theater at Mother’s Brewing. Italian guitar virtuoso Beppe Gambetta performs at the Shoe Tree Listening Room. Springfield Little Theatre opens “Noises Off,” and the Springfield Symphony Orchestra celebrates the music of John Williams.
October 17 &18 - Shakespeare on Tap: Romeo & Julie-Ale
October 17 &18 - Ozark Painters, Makers & Shakers Art Crawl
October 17 - 26 - Springfield Little Theatre: Noises Off
October 18 - Beppe Gambetta and Hayes Griffin at the Shoe Tree Listening Room
October 18 - Old Time Music, Ozark Heritage Festival
October 19 - Gigs in the Garden Concert Series: The Henderson Kids
October 22 - Hump Day Music at Tie & Timber Beer Co.