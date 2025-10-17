© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Arts News

Arts News October 17, 2025

By Jimmy Rea
Published October 17, 2025 at 1:37 PM CDT
Queen City Shakespeare

Queen City Shakespeare mixes beer and the Bard with “Shakespeare on Tap,” a unique take on theater at Mother’s Brewing. Italian guitar virtuoso Beppe Gambetta performs at the Shoe Tree Listening Room. Springfield Little Theatre opens “Noises Off,” and the Springfield Symphony Orchestra celebrates the music of John Williams.

October 17 &18  - Shakespeare on Tap: Romeo & Julie-Ale

October 17 &18 - Ozark Painters, Makers & Shakers Art Crawl 

October 17 - 26 - Springfield Little Theatre: Noises Off 

October 18 - Beppe Gambetta and Hayes Griffin at the Shoe Tree Listening Room 

October 18 - Old Time Music, Ozark Heritage Festival 

October 19 - Gigs in the Garden Concert Series: The Henderson Kids

October 22 - Hump Day Music at Tie & Timber Beer Co. 

Tags
Arts News KSMUSpringfield Little TheatreQueen City Shakespeare Company The Shoe Tree Listening RoomSpringfield Symphony Orchestra
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
See stories by Jimmy Rea