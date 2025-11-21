Mayor’s Tree Lighting Holiday Show returns with festive performances and activities

Mayor Jeff Schrag will host his first Tree Lighting Holiday Show this Saturday, November 22, at Park Central Square. The festivities will start at 6 p.m. and will include live and video performances, a drone light show and other festive activities.

The performance lineup features local artists and groups like Skyler Weimer, a Missouri-based country artist; Jessie Cowen, a Missouri-based performer; VOCE Choir; and Springfield Symphony Brass Ensemble.

There will also be video performances by Springfield Ballet and owners of the Savoy Ballroom Anne and Andy Walls, and live performances by Springfield-based musician Shaun Munday as well as Springfield Little Theatre’s cast of the current production of "Frozen."

Guests can also expect an appearance from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, along with a reading of "Twas’ the Night Before Christmas" by Mayor Schrag, and activities like free ice skating at Brightspeed Ice Park and the Merry Market.

“It is so important to bring people together for the holidays to celebrate community,” said Cora Scott, director of public information and civic engagement for the City. She said events like these are a great way for the community to connect and forget about their worries for a few hours.

“At the city we feel that it's very important to build trust and community ownership, and there's no better activity than a fun holiday activity to do that,” she said.

Scott added that the event lets people know about the performing arts that Springfield has to offer and said it's a unique opportunity for those who usually can’t go to events like these.

“Since it's a free activity, it also exposes people who may not be able to afford to go to those activities the opportunity to see what the symphony is like, what the Springfield Ballet can do,” said Scott.

Kids can look forward to photo opportunities inside Santa Claus’ house beneath the tree, and a supply of free children’s Christmas books that are being handed out, Scott said, to promote literacy within the community.

The lighting of the 48-foot Christmas tree will take place at 8 p.m. with the performances beforehand and the activities to follow.