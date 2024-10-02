© 2024 KSMU Radio
KSMU's Jess Balisle talks with the music director of the Springfield Symphony and special guests, musicians from Thailand

KSMU | By Jessica Balisle
Published October 2, 2024 at 2:37 PM CDT
Michele Skalicky
KSMU's Jess Balisle and Springfield Symphony music director Kyle Wylie Pickett talk with musicians from Thailand who will perform Oct. 5 with SSO.

Their concert, I Got Rhythm, this Saturday night at 7:30 will feature the instruments, the phin and khaen, and you can hear them played on this Springfield Symphony Preview.

Jess Balisle, KSMU's Studio Live host and compliance coordinator, chats with SSO music director Kyle Wylie Pickett as well as musicians who are visiting from Thailand, Hnugsaran Prukthaisong and Praatchaya Nantachai, who play the phin and khaen. Their concert this Saturday, October 5, at 7:30 at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts, is titled "I Got Rhythm."

You can hear their interview by clicking on the "listen" button above.

Find SSO ticket information at springfieldmosymphony.org.
Jessica Balisle
Jessica Gray Balisle, a Springfield native, grew up listening to KSMU. When she's not wrangling operations and compliance issues, she co-hosts live music show Studio Live and produces arts and culture stories. Jessica plays bass in local band the Hook Knives. She and her husband Todd live with their two cats, Ellie and Jean-Ralphio, and way too many house plants.
