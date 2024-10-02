KSMU's Jess Balisle talks with the music director of the Springfield Symphony and special guests, musicians from Thailand

Jess Balisle, KSMU's Studio Live host and compliance coordinator, chats with SSO music director Kyle Wylie Pickett as well as musicians who are visiting from Thailand, Hnugsaran Prukthaisong and Praatchaya Nantachai, who play the phin and khaen. Their concert this Saturday, October 5, at 7:30 at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts, is titled "I Got Rhythm."

You can hear their interview by clicking on the "listen" button above.

Find SSO ticket information at springfieldmosymphony.org.