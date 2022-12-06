Musicians offer holiday cheer at the Springfield-Branson National Airport

Travelers flying in or out of Springfield-Branson National Airport this month will be greeted with a colorful art exhibit and holiday music.

The newest work of art to be featured in the airports “Sky Gallery,” which is in the lobby of the airport’s terminal, is called “Abstract Actually.” It features large abstract works of bold shapes and colors.

Local musicians will also provide holiday cheer at the airport for the ninth year in a row.

Members of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra will bring holiday music to travelers and the public on December 9,16 and 23 from noon to 1 pm in the terminal lobby.

Springfield Airport spokesman Kent Boyd said the music gives visitors to Springfield a good first impression.

“We do it with the idea of putting Springfield's best foot forward to visitors," said Boyd. "Because, for many people visiting Springfield, the airline terminal is the first place they visit. So they see the art, they hear the holiday music, and it makes a positive impression on folks.”

Thirty minutes of free parking will be available at the airport for those who would like to attend the performances.

