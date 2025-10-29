Brooklyn percussion ensemble will join the Springfield Symphony for a November concert

Johnny Allen, one of four members of Sandbox, said the group met in 2011.

“The program we went to really had a focus on percussion, chamber music. We got to play a ton of it, and we loved it so much that we thought, 'okay, you think we could keep doing this professionally?' " he said. “So we, you know, picked some music we really liked and started rehearsing it together and played one concert the first year, a couple more the next year, and now we get to call it our full-time job, which is — we feel very lucky.”

Like many other percussion-centered musical acts, Sandbox utilizes conventional instruments such as drums, cymbals and mallet instruments. But the group also incorporates found or handmade instruments.

“[Maybe] you've got a wine glass that sounds good or a mixing bowl," said Allen. “There's even kinds of instruments we'll make ourselves like getting plumbing from Home Depot and cutting it to specific lengths so that it kind of has a pitch to it," he added. “So it's really a lot of fun. I feel like we get to learn a new instrument every day.”

Sandbox plays a mix of concerts on their own as well as with symphonies backing them, such as their upcoming performance in Springfield.

They'll perform with SSO at 7:30 p.m. on November 8 at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts for their “Billy the Kid” program.

To purchase tickets for the concert, visit the symphony's website .