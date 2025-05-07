Springfield Symphony announces 2025-2026 season

The Springfield Symphony Orchestra's 91st season, titled “Bingeworthy,” will begin September 13 and run through May 9 at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts.

The nine-concert subscription series season, under the direction of music director Kyle Wiley Pickett, will focus on story-driven music inspired by beloved characters and epic narratives, according to the symphony in a news release.

Each of the performances will feature iconic figures like Billy the Kid, Cinderella and Don Juan.

The Classical Series will include six concerts featuring masterworks by Tchaikovsky, Wagner, Stravinsky and more.

The Pops Series will feature three concerts, including a collaboration with Missouri State University’s Department of Musical Theatre showcasing the music of Andrew Lloyd Weber and Stephen Sondheim.

The Family Series will offer three free community concerts for young audiences.

The season opens on September 13 with “Don Juan” and concludes on May 9, 2026 with “Cinderella.”

New season subscriptions will be available starting July 10. Individual concert tickets will go on sale in August. For ticket information, you may call the Hammons Hall box office at 417-836-7678.

The Springfield Symphony Orchestra (SSO) was founded in 1934 and is Southwest Missouri’s largest regional, professional orchestra. It's one of the oldest arts organizations in Springfield. Its mission is to provide the highest level of symphonic music and music education to all of southwest Missouri, with a balance of artistic interest and sound fiscal responsibility.