This week, host Lisa Langley speaks with Springfield City Manager Jason Gage.Today’s discussion is the first part of a two-part series exploring the new…
This week on Making Democracy Work, host Lisa Langley speaks with Jason Gage, City Manager forSpringfield.Today’s discussion talks about his first six…
New Springfield City Manager Jason Gage has selected two deputy city managers.Current Assistant City Manager Collin Quigley will move into one of the…
Jason Gage was chosen to take over the position of Springfield city manager from Greg Burris who retired.Wednesday morning, a crowd gathered in the lobby…
This week on Making Democracy Work, host Lisa Langley talks with Springfield City Manager, Greg Burris, whose is resigning at the end of the month.Today’s…
Springfield has a new city manager. Jason Gage will take the reins August 1, replacing outgoing City Manager Greg Burris, who resigned.Springfield City…
The City of Springfield wants your input in deciding who to choose for the next city manager.The public will have a chance to meet the finalists over the…