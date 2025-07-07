© 2025 KSMU Radio
New Springfield city manager sworn in

KSMU | By Gregory Holman
Published July 7, 2025 at 10:04 AM CDT
Before his selection as Springfield city manager, David Cameron spoke to local reporters on April 16, 2025.
Gregory Holman/KSMU
Before his selection as Springfield city manager, David Cameron spoke to local reporters on April 16, 2025.

David Cameron was city administrator of Republic from 2016 until recently.

Cameron is credited with bringing a big Amazon facility to the area. He shared a message for Springfield city employees after taking his oath of office Monday morning, administered by the Springfield city clerk.

"It doesn’t matter where you start," Cameron told city workers, "but where it can take you, with just heart, and conviction and compassion. And I promise you as your leader that I will come to work every day with a sense of urgency, compassion, humility and care.”

While some were concerned by Cameron’s reportedly disruptive management style, he was confirmed by a 5-to-4 Springfield City Council vote back in May.
Gregory Holman
Gregory Holman is a KSMU reporter and editor focusing on public affairs.
