New Springfield city manager sworn in

Cameron is credited with bringing a big Amazon facility to the area. He shared a message for Springfield city employees after taking his oath of office Monday morning, administered by the Springfield city clerk.

"It doesn’t matter where you start," Cameron told city workers, "but where it can take you, with just heart, and conviction and compassion. And I promise you as your leader that I will come to work every day with a sense of urgency, compassion, humility and care.”

While some were concerned by Cameron’s reportedly disruptive management style, he was confirmed by a 5-to-4 Springfield City Council vote back in May.