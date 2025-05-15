Mental health is an important topic for new Springfield city manager

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline – 9-8-8.

KSMU News Director Michele Skalicky talked with Republic City Administrator David Cameron, who was chosen as Springfield's 14th city manager.

Why did you decide now was the right time to apply for a new position and why, in particular, this one?

Cameron: Well, I'm a 417 kid, so I grew up in southwest Missouri, and so when I came back from northwest Arkansas, I wasn't really intending to go anywhere but stay in southwest Missouri for the remainder of my career. That was the plan. And Republic was a great place to work. We've done a lot of great things. And when the Springfield position became available, because I do so much work as a regional leader as well, and I've partnered greatly with the whole area. It's not just a network of Republic that I have. It's a network throughout the region. And so I only felt it appropriate to at least submit my name for consideration. And that's how I said it. I'm providing my name for consideration. I knew that it would be difficult with my current employer, but they knew I wasn't looking nationwide for another job. It was just more like, this is an opportunity to continue building upon what's taking place in Republic, but also what I love about the Ozarks is Springfield. That was the catalyst of southwest Missouri with that one main piece that everyone looked to. I mean, I remember as a kid going to Springfield, that was a big trip. And so to be even considered for the position, let alone now getting ready to do is a huge honor.

Republic has seen some massive growth in recent years. How has your experience leading during that time prepared you to lead a larger city?

Cameron: Well, I think the thing about it is, too, I love the question because I think it really prepared me whenever I was in northwest Arkansas, because the one thing about northwest Arkansas was it was kind of five cities that became one large area, and you had to be a part of learning and growing a larger area, not just the city you're in. And I think what's prepared me in Republic is if you were to divide Republic into two dimensions, you have the city aspect of it, then you have the thousands of acres along I-44, James River, the airport and rail. That was the main piece that drew me to Republic itself, because I actually went from a larger city in northwest Arkansas to actually a smaller city in southwest Missouri, but it was really a larger opportunity, and I believe that Republic has run — it's a small city that runs like a big city, and I think that that's what's given us that position. And I believe that's the very thing that I'll bring into Springfield well. We're navigating, we're doing somewhere around, I would say, venture to say right at $200 million worth of capital projects. I think regardless of the size of the city, I think you look at that magnitude of capital investment that's currently taking place that will speak to how much is actually going on. I think it gets overlooked of how much we've actually done, because we're just not that vocal. Because we are a smaller city, it's not going to draw that much attention, but it's definitely draw the attention at the state capital for sure. And I believe the leaders of Springfield saw it as well.

What are you most excited about as you think about taking this job in July?

Cameron: I'm excited. Well, one, I'm just excited because there is a great group of staff and people that you get to work with. The business community, the citizens, the community itself, the city council and the mayor. I'm excited about just, being a 417 kid, being at the hub and being a leader and being a part of it and getting my hands into it and seeing what's — and coming alongside other people, what's actually being built. So I'm just excited to be a part of it and to continue to be a part of what's taking place in 417 land, because there's a lot of exciting things taking place, and I get to be a part of it. And, but really, I'm just looking forward to what we can change and what we can improve and how we can grow together, but also just to continue to build on what other people have built long before.

What is your leadership style?

Cameron: I would say it's very, it's a great question. I'd say it's very, I'm driven by process improvement. My leadership style is very, I delegate, I'm a very hands off. I believe each department head I like to say is their own CEO. It's like a business they run themselves. They're the expert in what they do. And so I like to let them lead from the top, but I allow them to have it. I don't micromanage. That is definitely my — I don't like to be micromanaged. And so yeah, I think it's very it's direct. I think it's very like, just make decisions and empower people to make decisions. But I also believe it's very grace driven. I believe we all make mistakes, and I like to allow people to grow in their leadership by trying new things without fear of getting in trouble. Really if you ask my employees what my leadership style is like, he lets us do our job. He expects a lot, but he also has a lot of grace. If we don't get it right, it's like he expects us to put in and come up with new ideas and creative ideas. He expects us not to create barriers and define solutions versus just saying no.

Mayor Schrag yesterday said something about one of the things that stood out to him was that, first of all, that you delegate. He liked that. And he also said something about that you are a big proponent of taking care of your mental health. Can you talk about that?

Cameron: Yeah, thank you for bringing this up because I think it's a critical piece as to why I want to be part of the region, because there is a mental health issue. And as someone — or challenge, let me put it that way. And when you hear that, what is it? 52% of males in Greene County, 25 to 62, have thought or considered suicide in the last year. I know that struggle of mental health versus mental illness personally. And so having a grandfather and a father that both took their own life, I have to take that very personal and serious for myself. So I spend time. I have to spend time myself seeking counseling, working with people just to stay strong. And people need to understand it's not a stigma that something's wrong. I'm very driven and dedicated in what I do, but I got to be a champion and a pioneer to say, hey, listen, even strong leaders and people in general, they need to hear people like myself in those positions say it's okay not to be okay. Sometimes it's not something you've done wrong. It's something that you're actually navigating through. And I tell people that a diabetic does not apologize for taking insulin, and people that struggle with their mental health should never apologize for seeking help. But what we do is they got to hide around it. So I want to bring awareness to it. And the way I bring awareness to it is I emphasize it for my own life and, you know, not to get into great details of it, but I think it's a fair question. When I was talking with the negotiating and working with the city on this thing, one of the biggest aspects for me was not so much the money. It was about making sure that I didn't just dedicate everything to the job. It's something I also make sure I'm taking care of myself after 5 o'clock. And so I've taken a very strong focus of investing in my own wellbeing. You know, people go to the gym. Some people go to a mental gym. And I think it's very important that they do.

How important will that be as you become the leader, the city manager of Springfield, for staff members?

Cameron: It's paramount because I think that that's why I set it into my own contract was because they're going to watch, when they watch the leader, that it's okay to be gone. It empowers them to say, wait a minute, we don't have to burn ourselves out. And so, yes, it'll be a program that I hope to work with the mayor and council to create initiatives for the employees themselves into the employee handbook, just like I did in Republic. So I have a program that I do for all my leadership team, my executive leadership team here that are on salary, there is no such thing as 8 to 5. And so I just like, hey, because you take it with you when you wake up, you go to bed, you go out wherever you're at as a public servant. And so my whole thing is it's to institute programs where they have to take time away. It's kind of like a time of way where you actually have no access to phone or email and it's just, hey, it's okay to be disconnected from your work and unplug, and it'll be a priority for me. It'll be probably one of the biggest priorities for me.

Well, thanks so much for sharing your personal story. I think that's so powerful.



Cameron: You're welcome.

What else would you like Springfield citizens to know about yourself and and city staff, too?

Cameron: I think that there's, the one thing that I really, really want people to know is David Cameron is just David Cameron. I don't have any bag of magic tricks that I know of or anything. I just want to be David. And I think that that gets lost sometimes, that I'm a very relational person. I am very driven. But my relationships with people matter. I want to listen to people and hear them. And I think if we listen more and understand that not everything has to be an argument and not everything is going to be sunshine and rainbows some days, but there may be, there's going to be winds. There'll be defeats. But understand that we do that together and working together collaboratively, listening to one another and working through those things, but also taking action and improving processes. I want people to know it's like I'm not there just to go through it and just rip through it. But at the same time, you know, disruption is not about negative things. It's about disrupting the way government norms is that slows things down for even residents, employees internally. You know, it's like I'll give you a great example from an internal process, something I used to make fun of it. You just go buy a computer in government. It would take 14 forms of paperwork just to get it purchased. And just that's what I'm talking about is just going through and looking for areas where we can make it better and improve it for a better Springfield, better region, better southwest Missouri. I just love it. It's home. That's what I want people to know about me, and my heart is dedicated to it. My family's here, my grandchildren are here, and I want to be a part of a legacy for them.

And is it, if I remember right, it's Miller that you grew up in?

Cameron: Yeah. Miller, Mo.

How difficult will it be for you to leave the position you're currently in?

Cameron: It's difficult. It's extremely hard for one purpose. And that's because I have such a deep respect for my employees. I don't say it cliche. I stand on their shoulders today. They've helped me. They've bought into our mission, vision and values and leaving, I feel like I'm leaving them behind. But it really is they've taken it to a point where I've kind of worked myself into a much different role. And so that'll be the most difficult part of it because it's prepared. Michele, this this region is prepared. Where Republic is positioned today is positioned for exponential growth beyond what's taking place. And it's hard to leave that behind. I have security, I have a contract that's good. It's long standing and I could stay here for as long as I just extremely good to me and going into the unknown and leaving that, that's a little bit hard, but that's just who I am. I believe in if you leave your comfort zone to go do what's in, what you believe your skills offer. And I believe my staff know that I've taught them that, that you've got to stretch yourself outside your comfort zone. It just stinks when you got to practice what you preach. I've challenged those people. I've got people in my leadership, Michele, that were never department heads before that are leading this city. And I tell them I was like, listen, step out of your comfort zone, trust your instinct, take care of yourself and watch what can happen. But fear, when fear gets in the way, it just slows us all down. So it's difficult to leave. Because it is a scary proposition at times. But at the same time, I also believe that it's worth it to reach. And it's worth it for the region. It's worth it for my family. It's worth it for me.