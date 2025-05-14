Springfield Mayor Jeff Schrag calls city manager pick 'a builder and empowerer of staff'

Springfield Mayor Jeff Schrag said he’s excited to welcome David Cameron as manager of the city.

Cameron was chosen by Springfield City Council for the position. He’s currently city administrator in Republic.

Schrag was asked about the significant business growth in Republic under Cameron’s leadership and how his role as city manager might impact Springfield’s business community. He replied, “some of the feedback that I got, that I received...from the business community was, there are businesses that are looking to expand, and they were actually waiting on making that decision based on, 'are we going to get David Cameron or not?' " he said. "Because, if Springfield's not going to get David Cameron, they may well look at doing an expansion in Republic or moving to Republic because of what they perceive to be the value that Republic places on that.”

Schrag said he feels confident there can be larger business expansion along with adherence to the priorities laid out in Springfield’s comprehensive plan, Forward SGF.

"What Forward SGF values, I believe, is this sense of an entire community rising," he said, "and by an entire community I mean is, it's not just building strip malls or new development. It's respecting the established things that are here and building upon them."

As Cameron begins his job as Springfield city manager on July 7, he’ll be working alongside a council and mayor that have seen changes in recent weeks.

Jeff Schrag was elected mayor in April, replacing outgoing Mayor Ken McClure. Bruce Adib-Yazdi was elected to council last month, defeating Matthew Simpson in Zone 4.

Schrag said a fresh set of eyes on the way things are done, should be positive for the city.

"There is this notion that you uncover something that everybody's like, 'yeah, we've always been doing this. We've been paying this contract or doing this thing.' And then it takes someone to stand up and say, 'well now, why are we doing this?"

Schrag said the things that impressed him most about Cameron are that he’s a builder and empowerer of staff; he knows how to deal with large businesses such as Amazon and Convoy of Hope effectively; and his belief in working toward efficiency and removal of red tape in government.

Schrag said City staff weren't unanimous in who they wanted to be the next city manager. Another finalist was Springfield's Director of Aviation Brian Weiler who Schrag said is well liked.

Schrag reassured staff by saying, "what I know about David and his staff in Republic is they're going to miss him."

He said Cameron has said he's a big believer in taking care of staff members' mental health.

"That's something that came up over a couple of times in his interview, over and over again, is that he has some strong plans to make sure that staff is taking care of their mental health," Schrag said. "That was very attractive to members of council, and it's very attractive to me."

City Council will take a formal vote on an employment contract for Cameron during an upcoming regular council meeting. First reading of that bill will take place Monday, May 19. The date of the final vote has not yet been confirmed.

Schrag said city charter is set up so the ordinance goes before city council in a regular meeting, "so you have the benefit of watching all of this in public, which is kind of unique among public entities that we go through and do this public process."

If council approves the employment contract, Cameron will begin his job as Springfield City Manager July 7 and will be paid a salary of $350,000.

In the meantime, Collin Quigley will continue in his role as interim city manager. Schrag said Quigley has “stepped up wonderfully.”

As for the length of the search process, Schrag said he feels good about how council members came together to choose a city manager.

"I know that people said, 'oh, it took too long. Oh my gosh, they hired a pope in two days.' Well, they lock them in a room, and they more or less don't feed them, you know? I mean, it's hard to compare with that, but I think council has come together nicely on this."

