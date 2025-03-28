© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our signal on 88.7 FM out of Mountain Grove is currently off the air due to a technical issue. We're working to resolve the problem and will be back with you as soon as we can. In the meantime, KSMU can be streamed from our site or the NPR app.

Mayor says there's 'no specific timeline' for hiring a new Springfield city manager

KSMU | By Gregory Holman,
Michele Skalicky
Published March 28, 2025 at 8:20 AM CDT
Springfield, Missouri's Historic City Hall, photographed Aug. 9, 2022.
Gregory Holman/KSMU
Springfield, Missouri's Historic City Hall, photographed Aug. 9, 2022.

The city manager position's starting pay has been increased to $350,000. When previous city manager Jason Gage was hired in 2018, he was paid $220,000 per year. He received a severance package worth more than $415,000 upon his resignation.

With the next round of city elections taking place in less than two weeks, Springfield Mayor Ken McClure indicated in a written statement late Thursday that there's "no specific timeline" for the hiring of a new Springfield city manager.

That means it's not clear whether a new manager will be hired before or after that April 8 election, in which Springfield will choose a new mayor alongside several city council and school board seats.

The city manager is the top city government employee in Springfield, reporting directly to the elected city council and mayor and overseeing the execution of Springfield's $507 million budget.

Former manager Jason Gage was hired in 2018 to run Springfield's government. He resigned in January and has since been named city manager for a suburb of Nashville, Tennessee.

Springfield City Manager Jason Gage on April 3, 2023 in his office at the City of Springfield's Busch Building.
Gregory Holman/KSMU
Springfield City Manager Jason Gage on April 3, 2023 in his office at the City of Springfield's Busch Building.

McClure's Thursday statement said more than 70 applicants threw their hats in the ring seeking to replace Gage as city manager. Council is working with a national search company, SGR, to find the right candidate.

Council has identified key priorities for the next city manager: fostering economic growth by creating good-paying jobs to retain younger residents; working strategically to diversify the City’s revenue sources; and expanding the local job portfolio to reflect a more diverse community.

Collin Quigley, one of Springfield’s deputy city managers, is currently serving as interim city manager.
Tags
News politicsSpringfield City ManagerSpringfield City Council
Gregory Holman
Gregory Holman is a KSMU reporter and editor focusing on public affairs.
See stories by Gregory Holman
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky