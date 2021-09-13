-
The Springfield Public Schools Board of Education has extended superintendent, Dr. John Jungmann’s, contract through the 2021-2022 school year. The…
A bond issue for Springfield Public Schools will be on the April 2 ballot. The Springfield Board of Education Tuesday night voted unanimously to put the…
If you’re interested in running for the Springfield Board of Education, you’ll be able to pick up nomination information and petitions starting Monday…
The Springfield Board of Education has two new members. Charles Taylor and Alina Lehnert came out ahead in Tuesday’s election. Lehnert has said her…
As of Wednesday, eight people had picked up petitions to try for a seat on the Springfield Board of Education.Three members will be elected to the board…
The Springfield Board of Education has a new member. The board announced Tuesday during a special meeting that Jean Twitty will fill the vacancy created…
The Springfield Board of Education has chosen the finalists for the board seat that was recently vacated. The seat opened up when Francine Pratt, whose…
The Springfield School District plans to purchase a building in southeast Springfield to house administration.The Board of Education Tuesday voted to…
The Springfield School Board has voted to extend healthcare benefits to married, same-sex couples. The amendment to the district health plan changes the…
The Springfield Public Schools Board of Education has unanimously adopted a resolution to officially oppose amendment 3 on the November ballot. The…