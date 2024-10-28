Sarah Hough announces she will run for Springfield Public Schools Board of Education

Another person has announced their intention to run for one of two open seats on the Springfield Public Schools Board of Education in April.

Sarah Hough said Monday morning that, on Friday, she’ll begin circulating petitions to appear on the ballot. That’s the first day that candidates can pick up petitions and information about running from the SPS executive offices.

In a statement, Hough said she’s running to ensure educators are “fully supported and equipped with the resources they need to deliver a high-quality education that prepares students for lifelong success.”

Hough is a senior manager for Community and Outfitter Engagement at Bass Pro Shops. She serves on the Care to Learn Board and the City Utilities Advisory Council. She previously worked at the Downtown Springfield Association. Hough is originally from Valley Springs, Arkansas and has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Missouri State University.

Hough is the former chair of the Springfield Chamber Education Task Force, a former Discovery Center board member, a former member of the Ozarks YMCA Advisory Board and the founder of the Valley Springs School Foundation.

Her two children attend Springfield Public Schools.

Community volunteer Gail Smart has also said she plans to run for the SPS Board of Education.

SPS Board member Steve Makoski has announced he will not run for re-election.

