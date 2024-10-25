Steve Makosi announces he will not run for reelection to the Springfield Public Schools Board of Education

Springfield Board of Education member Steve Makoski will not seek reelection next spring.

Makoski said in a statement provided to KSMU that it is his “intention to pursue other opportunities in serving our community.” When asked what those opportunities might be, Makoski said “I reserve comment for the time being.”

He said it’s a privilege to serve on the school board, and that he intends to support the SPS District’s mission beyond his departure next April.

“As part of SPS’ vision,” he wrote, “it has always been my initiative to make SPS the choice district where our students can pursue their goals and highest potential as an engaged contributor to society. Nevertheless, barriers such as DEI, Safe Space Stickers, cell phones in school, discipline issues, and woke agendas continue to distract from our real purpose of educating our students. It is my hope that our next school board election can be successful in electing candidates that will not have an agenda and keep activism off our Board of Education. Candidates that have the intestinal fortitude to make decisions that will be in the best interest of our teachers and students. Candidates that can see through the distractions and find equality not equity.”

Makoski was supported in his campaign for the school board by conservative PACs.

Community volunteer Gail Smart has announced her intention to run for one of two open seats on the SPS Board next April. Kyler Sherman-Wilkins, who ran in April 2024, said he will not run next year.

Candidate filing will begin on December 1.