United Springfield announces 2 candidates it will support for SPS Board of Education

United Springfield has announced the candidates it supports for the Springfield Public Schools Board of Education.

In a statement, the organization said it will support Sarah Hough and Gail Smart “after thoughtful discussion on each candidate.”

Hough and Smart are running against Dave Myers II and incumbent Kelly Bryne. Voters will choose two candidates to fill two positions on the SPS Board on April 8.

United Springfield’s mission is “to support individuals running for local nonpartisan offices who will unite our Springfield children, citizens, and community.”

The organization said all four candidates who submitted and met the minimal signature requirement by December 31 were interviewed by steering committee members on January 6 and asked the same questions.

In the statement, United Springfield co-chair Jim Anderson said they are confident they’ve selected candidates that best fit their mission.

Those who wish to cast a ballot in the April Municipal Election must register to vote by March 12.