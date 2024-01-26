Springfield Public Schools Board of Education extends Superintendent contract

The Springfield Public Schools Board of Education has extended superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan’s contract through to the end of the 2026-27 school year.

This follows the completion of Dr. Lathan’s annual performance review.

Danielle Kincaid, president of the Board of Education said in a press release that “the Board notes Dr. Lathan’s eagerness to embrace important and difficult strategic goals that highlight opportunities for SPS to improve.”

Dr. Lathan said she appreciated the support and that Springfield Public Schools “will continue to dream big while delivering on our promises in the best interests of the students, staff and community we serve.”

The Springfield News-Leader reports the vote was 4-3. Dr. Lathan’s annual salary is $335,234.

The extension comes from an ideologically divided board, and amid ongoing calls from the Springfield chapter of the National Education Association to address what they have described as behavioral and staffing issues in Springfield schools.