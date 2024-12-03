Nonpartisan 'United Springfield' PAC gearing up for April 2025 Springfield elections

On Tuesday morning the United Springfield PAC, or political action committee, issued a news release saying they’re getting ready for the next cycle of local elections. On April 8, 2025, city voters will choose a new mayor of Springfield. They’ll also pick leaders for multiple seats on City Council and the Springfield school board.

United Springfield formed last year. Its leadership includes both Republicans and Democrats. Their goal is to unify Springfield government by avoiding the kind of political party strife often seen in state and federal government.

With this week’s announcement, United Springfield said they’ve added new members to their steering committee. They’re also beginning the process of deciding which politicians they want to endorse.

Earlier this year, two candidates backed by United Springfield won seats on the school board. Meanwhile, a candidate backed by a rival PAC known as Back on Track America also won a seat.

To vote in the April elections, those eligible must register no later than March 12. You can learn more about voter access at vote.greenecountymo.gov.