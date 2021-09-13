-
Poet molly. has been writing since her teen years, but she’s new to performing music. Her first gig was just two years ago.“So, I started writing poetry…
-
This week, host Hue Ping Chin speaks with Andrea Bishop, Licensed Professional Counselor and Executive Director of the Betty and Bobby Allison Ozarks…
-
This week on Making Democracy Work, the continuing series looking deeper into individual aspects of the Springfield-Greene County Focus Report. Today’s…
-
Sean Astin, an actor, director, voice artist and producer, served as keynote speaker at a daylong conference Wednesday at Missouri State University. The…
-
This week on Making Democracy Work, host Lisa Langley speaks with Rhonda Mammen, director of counseling services at Springfield Public Schools.Today’s…
-
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), more than 75 percent of all mental health conditions begin before age 24. That’s one reason…
-
Elementary school kids form a line behind their teacher as they prepare to tour the House chamber in the Missouri Capitol building.Statistically, about…
-
Until a few years ago, Addie Blankenship saw herself as a relatively healthy mom of three. She didn’t recognize that she was exhibiting symptoms of…
-
Drive down a dirt road in Dallas County, under a thick canopy of walnut trees and over three cattle guards, and you’ll come to Rachel Harrison’s home in…
-
A grant awarded this week to a Springfield non-profit is expected to result in faster help for youth struggling with mental health issues. KSMU’s Michele…