It's now less expensive for uninsured patients to access mental health care in the Branson area

A new program in Branson is designed to help more people access mental health care.

Hope Counseling Center recently announced its Bridge to Hope financial assistance program. It’s meant to help those who can’t afford the minimum cost of counseling services or who are currently in transition with insurance coverage, including Medicaid and Medicare.

Kyle David, executive director of Hope Counseling Center, said there are many people without insurance in Taney and Stone Counties.

"So maybe they lost their Medicaid eligibility. Maybe they lost their job. We're in a seasonal market, so that happens from time to time," he said.

Bridge to Hope allows a person to get five free sessions at Hope Counseling Center if they are uninsured, income-eligible and live or work in southwest Missouri.

The new program is made possible by the Roy Slusher Foundation and other donors, and David hopes they can find other grants and donors to allow it to continue long term.

David said Hope Counseling Center has Christian values, but they offer services to anyone. The cost of counseling is based on a sliding scale, so those with less income pay less.

He said they started with one therapist last year and now have four. They’re looking at adding additional therapists, including one for children.