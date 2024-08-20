How college students can best navigate the emotions of their new world

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

Yesterday was the first day of the fall semester on the Missouri State University campus. More than 20,000 students hit the sidewalks. That includes many freshmen who are navigating this new world for the first time.

Tammy Dixon, assistant director of the Counseling Center on campus, says anxiety is the most common emotion among freshmen, so remember you are not alone. Most importantly, you can always ask for help. Students can talk with their parents, reach out to their resident assistant or contact the Counseling Center.

Read the full transcript.

