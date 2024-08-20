© 2024 KSMU Radio
News
Missouri State Journal

How college students can best navigate the emotions of their new world

By Emily Letterman
Published August 20, 2024 at 9:45 AM CDT
Students hold hands and run
Missouri State University
Anxiety is the most common emotion among freshmen.

The second in a two-part series on college anxiety with Tammy Dixon of the Missouri State University Counseling Center.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

Yesterday was the first day of the fall semester on the Missouri State University campus. More than 20,000 students hit the sidewalks. That includes many freshmen who are navigating this new world for the first time.

Tammy Dixon, assistant director of the Counseling Center on campus, says anxiety is the most common emotion among freshmen, so remember you are not alone. Most importantly, you can always ask for help. Students can talk with their parents, reach out to their resident assistant or contact the Counseling Center.

Read the full transcript.

Missouri State Journal mental healthfamilies and childrenMissouri State University Enrollment
Emily Letterman
Emily Letterman has worked at Missouri State University since 2023 and is currently the public relations strategist in the Office of Strategic Communication. A longtime journalist with over a decade of reporting on southwest Missouri, she has a bachelor’s degree in English literature from MSU.
