KSMU is ending service to translator K255AH at 98.9 FM in Joplin. Learn more here.
How Friendsgiving helps people stay connected — and why it doesn’t have to be stressful

By Emily Doll
Published November 18, 2025 at 9:45 AM CST
A Missouri State University professor discusses the psychological impacts of hosting and attending holiday events focused on friendships.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University.It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

Friendsgiving has become a familiar tradition for many college students and young adults. It offers a place to gather, share food and connect when home may be far away or when life circumstances make a traditional holiday gathering difficult.

But hosting these events can also bring pressure. From planning the menu to merging different friend groups, many people feel the weight of wanting to create the “perfect” experience.

Dr. Leslie Echols, Missouri State University associate professor of psychology, studies friendship formation and social belonging. She explains how holiday events like Friendsgiving can support friendships, and she shares ways to make them feel more manageable.

Emily Doll
Emily Doll is a Missouri native and has played various roles at Missouri State University since 2014. They currently serve on multiple local committees and work as a digital marketing strategist in the Office of Strategic Communication. Emily has a bachelor's degree in socio-political communication with a press politics certificate from Missouri State.
