How Friendsgiving helps people stay connected — and why it doesn’t have to be stressful

Friendsgiving has become a familiar tradition for many college students and young adults. It offers a place to gather, share food and connect when home may be far away or when life circumstances make a traditional holiday gathering difficult.

But hosting these events can also bring pressure. From planning the menu to merging different friend groups, many people feel the weight of wanting to create the “perfect” experience.

Dr. Leslie Echols, Missouri State University associate professor of psychology, studies friendship formation and social belonging. She explains how holiday events like Friendsgiving can support friendships, and she shares ways to make them feel more manageable.

