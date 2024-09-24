© 2024 KSMU Radio
KSMU's signal in Mountain Grove is currently off the air due to technical difficulties. Our engineers are working to restore the signal as quickly as possible. In the meantime, listen online by clicking the Play button at the top of the KSMU homepage.
Community Health
Missouri State Journal

Elections seasons can impact a person's mental health. Here are some ways to protect yours

By Adair Seifert
Published September 24, 2024 at 9:45 AM CDT
American flag waving on a pole, partially obscured by blurry foreground foliage.
Missouri State University

A Missouri State University professor provides strategies to stay grounded amidst often polarizing campaigning.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

Election season is a time of heightened emotions, constant news updates and often heated discussions. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed and stressed, but there are ways to stay grounded and protect your mental health.

Dr. Elizabeth Dudash-Buskirk, associate professor of Communication, Media, Journalism and Film at Missouri State University, discusses simple strategies to protect your peace and well-being during an election season.

Read the full transcript

Adair Seifert
Adair Seifert has worked at Missouri State University since 2022. She’s currently the content strategist in the Office of Strategic Communication. She is a content creator and social media manager and has a BS in communication studies from Evangel University.
