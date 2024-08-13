© 2024 KSMU Radio
News
Missouri State Journal

How college parents can best navigate the emotions of their student’s new world

By Emily Letterman
Published August 13, 2024 at 9:45 AM CDT
A girl hugs a woman
Missouri State University
College can be a time of big emotions for freshmen and parents.

The first in a two-part series on college anxiety with Tammy Dixon of the Missouri State University Counseling Center.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

In just one week, more than 20,000 students will head back to campus for the first day of class at Missouri State University. It’s a time of high emotion and big feelings for many, but especially freshmen and their parents.

In this special two-part series, we’ll talk with Tammy Dixon, assistant director of the Missouri State Counseling Center, and take a look at these feelings from both the parent and student perspectives.

As parents navigate life without their child at home — sometimes as empty-nesters — Dixon says it’s a good time to refocus on yourself. Pick that hobby back up or volunteer for a community service.
 
Read the full transcript.

Tags
Missouri State Journal mental healthfamilies and childrenMissouri State University Enrollment
Emily Letterman
Emily Letterman has worked at Missouri State University since 2023 and is currently the public relations strategist in the Office of Strategic Communication. A longtime journalist with over a decade of reporting on southwest Missouri, she has a bachelor’s degree in English literature from MSU.
