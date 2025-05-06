Breathe in, branch out

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

May is National Mental Health Awareness Month. It’s a time to raise awareness, share support and remind ourselves that taking care of our minds is just as important as taking care of our bodies.

One of the simplest and most powerful ways to boost our mental well-being is by stepping outside.

Spending time in nature has been shown to lower stress, ease symptoms of anxiety and depression and even improve our overall mood. Whether it’s a walk through your neighborhood park or a weekend hike in the mountains, connecting with the outdoors can offer a much-needed reset for a busy mind.

Thomas Morris, assistant director of outdoor adventures at Missouri State University, offers some insight into how nature impacts our mental health.

Read the full transcript