-
This week, host Erika Brame speaks with Jamie Willis, project coordinator with the Greene County Family Justice Center.Today’s discussion explores local…
-
The number of domestic violence survivors staying in Harmony House in Springfield decreased in 2019 for the first time in a decade.Lisa Farmer, the…
-
Many children have escaped the trauma of domestic violence and are living with a parent in the Harmony House shelter in east Springfield. Harmony House…
-
This week on Making Democracy Work, host Hue-Ping Chin talks with Paula Rector, Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice at Missouri State…
-
Proposed legislation would allow some Missouri employees to take unpaid leave to take care of matters relating to domestic violence. The Senate Seniors,...
-
Within a recent eight-day span, local law enforcement reported 11 violent or suspicious deaths, some in which the alleged assailant and victims knew one…