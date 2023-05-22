'Clearly, by far, we are number 1.' Statistically, Springfield is a hotbed for domestic violence. What's behind that reality?

Living in Fear. That's the title of the Springfield Daily Citizen's new four-part series on domestic violence being published through June 2023.

Ozarks Public Radio reporter Gregory Holman is joined by Springfield Daily Citizen journalists Jackie Rehwald and Steve Pokin. Rehwald and Pokin have been investigating domestic violence in Greene County for several months, working alongside visual journalists Shannon Cay and Jym Wilson, with illustrations by the local artist Andie Bottrell.

A heads-up for KSMU listeners: This segment contains frank discussion of abuse and violence that might not be appropriate for all audience members.