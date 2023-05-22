© 2023 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

'Clearly, by far, we are number 1.' Statistically, Springfield is a hotbed for domestic violence. What's behind that reality?

KSMU | By Gregory Holman
Published May 22, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
Springfield Daily Citizen journalists Steve Pokin and Jackie Rehwald were photographed in the Daily Citizen newsroom on the campus of Missouri State University on May 17, 2023.
Gregory Holman/KSMU
/
Springfield Daily Citizen journalists Steve Pokin and Jackie Rehwald were photographed May 17, 2023 in the Daily Citizen newsroom on the campus of Missouri State University.

The Springfield area is known as Missouri's capital of domestic violence. But is that only because those crimes are reported more often here than in other parts of the Show-Me State? KSMU's Gregory Holman is joined by Springfield Daily Citizen journalists Jackie Rehwald and Steve Pokin.

Living in Fear. That's the title of the Springfield Daily Citizen's new four-part series on domestic violence being published through June 2023.

Ozarks Public Radio reporter Gregory Holman is joined by Springfield Daily Citizen journalists Jackie Rehwald and Steve Pokin. Rehwald and Pokin have been investigating domestic violence in Greene County for several months, working alongside visual journalists Shannon Cay and Jym Wilson, with illustrations by the local artist Andie Bottrell.

A heads-up for KSMU listeners: This segment contains frank discussion of abuse and violence that might not be appropriate for all audience members.

Tags
News domestic violencepublic safetycriminal justiceinvestigative journalismSpringfield Daily Citizen
Gregory Holman
Gregory Holman is a KSMU reporter and editor focusing on public affairs and investigations.
See stories by Gregory Holman