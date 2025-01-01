What is happening?

KSMU is ending transmission from our translator (K255AH) in Joplin. We will no longer be broadcasting from 98.9 FM. This change only applies to our broadcast on 98.9 FM. If you listen to KSMU on any other broadcast frequency or online, this change will not impact you.

When is it happening?

We will end transmission from 98.9 FM in Joplin on Wednesday, November 12.

Why is it happening?

This is a cost-saving measure made necessary due to the rescission of federal funding for public media earlier this year. The Joplin area is well-covered and served by KRPS, broadcasting at 89.9 FM. As we navigate this new era of public radio without federal funding, we must use our resources to ensure as many people as possible retain access to public radio service. While we have loved serving the Joplin community, we must move away from providing this duplicative service.

How can I continue listening to public radio?

You can listen to public radio programming via broadcast on NPR member station KRPS at 89.9 FM. You can also continue to listen to KSMU via the live stream on our website or by setting KSMU as your home station on NPR’s website and/or the NPR app.