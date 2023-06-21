'The system just could not keep her safe' — Springfield area struggles to address domestic violence, Daily Citizen reports

A warning for our audience — this segment contains frank discussion of domestic violence that might not be appropriate for all listeners.

Since January, journalists at the Springfield Daily Citizen have worked to report and publish a four-part series on the crisis of domestic violence.

Titled "Living in Fear," the Citizen's series includes 39 stories, according to the Citizen's Steve Pokin, spread out over four parts published during May and June. The Daily Citizen's CEO, David Stoeffler, says this foray into investigative journalism by the local nonprofit newsroom comes at a dollar cost of some $80,000.

As part of their fact-gathering process, Jackie Rehwald and Steve Pokin examined the Springfield area's domestic violence problem by reviewing roughly 400 court cases and 150 probable cause statements by law enforcement officers. They also interviewed numerous sources including victims, along with experts and officials with nonprofit organizations and the government.

In this interview, KSMU's Gregory Holman talks with the Citizen's Jackie Rehwald on one case study that demonstrates how — despite attempts by authorities and nonprofit groups to turn the tide against domestic violence — the system often fails victims.

Holman also talks with the Citizen's Steve Pokin about the reality that there's seemingly no proof that batterers intervention classes — often part of a plea deal when those convicted of domestic assault receive probation — are effective.

This is the second of two KSMU interviews about the Springfield Daily Citizen's "Living in Fear" project. Hear the first interview by selecting this link.