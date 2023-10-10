In Christian County, Freedom’s Rest domestic violence shelter closes

Freedom’s Rest, formerly Christian County Family Crisis Center, closed effective October 1.

Ozarks Public Radio wasn’t successful in reaching Freedom’s Rest leadership by phone or email on Monday, but in a news release posted to social media last week, officials said problems following the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the permanent closure.

They include a claim of "reduced demand" for domestic violence services, along with increasing costs, decreased funding, staffing problems and limited access to public transportation.

The most recent tax returns available for the nonprofit showed roughly $1 million in revenues in 2021, almost double the revenues from 2020. Freedom’s Rest ended 2021 with a net income of roughly $66,000, and the CEO was paid more than $110,000 that year.

Freedom’s Rest advised those facing domestic violence in its service area to call local nonprofits like Harmony House in Springfield at 417-864-7233 or to contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.