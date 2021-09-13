-
This week, host Maggie Castrey speaks with Roddey Rogers, manager of water engineering with City Utilities of Springfield.Today’s discussion explores…
-
City Utilities is warning that scammers are calling its customers and those of other utilities and telling them they can avoid rolling blackouts by making…
-
UPDATED 1:00 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15: City Utilities of Springfield, in an emergency move to reduce its electric load within the Southwest Power Pool it is…
-
A large power station in south Springfield that’s served the city for more than 60 years has been decommissioned.City Utilities retired the two remaining…
-
There’s a vacancy on the Board of Public Utilities, and the City of Springfield is seeking qualified candidates to fill it.Those who apply must have lived…
-
Service disconnections for nonpayment will start back up on July 7, according to City Utilities.But CU officials say customers who have experienced…
-
City Utilities will get a $7.6 million federal grant to help cover transit service operating costs related to the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. Senator Roy…
-
City Utilities of Springfield is urging customers to look out for scam artists after one customer had an interaction with someone posing as a CU worker.…
-
Tornado warnings were issued for parts of southwest Missouri overnight, and there are reports of damage.Trees were blown over—some onto houses—in Ozark,…
-
City Utilities has chosen the person to take over the helm of the company later this year when CU general manager, Scott Miller retires. He is Gary…