City Utilities says April 29 storm was ‘most destructive weather event’ since 2007 ice storm

KSMU | By Gregory Holman
Published May 30, 2025 at 8:40 AM CDT
Trees fell on power lines near Doling Park in Springfield, Mo. during storms on April 29, 2025.
Kristi Waterworth
Trees fell on power lines near Doling Park in Springfield, Mo. during storms on April 29, 2025.

The publicly-owned utility system also bumped up its estimate of the number of customers who faced a power outage due to the storm, from 50,000 to 62,000.

CU is also estimating that the total damages to its system cost between $9 million and $11 million dollars. While CU says it has contingency budgets in place, it’s also asking the state of Missouri and FEMA for money to help offset storm damage.

Officials say utility crews are now focused on continued cleanup. They're collecting and disposing of utility-related materials left behind and completing non-critical repairs that were delayed during the initial restoration efforts.

Customers with utility-related debris on their property are encouraged to report it using the form available at cityutilities.net.
News severe weatherCity Utilities
Gregory Holman
Gregory Holman is a KSMU reporter and editor focusing on public affairs.
