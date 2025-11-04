City Utilities offers options for those struggling to pay their bill

City Utilities wants customers to know they have options if they can’t pay their utility bill –especially as many lose all or partial SNAP benefits for the month.

"We're always willing to help any customer that contacts us," said Cindy Shipley, CU’s manager of customer services. "So, not just in this scenario, but in any scenario if they're struggling to meet their utility payment by the due date."

She said they look at a customer’s situation and work around their budget to find some options. Those could include giving them extra time to pay their bill or breaking down their bill into smaller payments.

"We would much rather, you know, anyone that is struggling to pay by their due date to just give us a call, let us know...what their situation is and what, you know, what their needs are," she said. "And we will do our very best to work with them and create a plan that works for both of us."

Anyone who is facing disconnect of services due to an inability to pay their utility bill should call CU customer service at 417-863-9000.